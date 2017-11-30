Pistons' Luke Kennard: Hands out career-high six assists in Wednesday's win
Kennard contributed 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 131-107 win over the Suns.
Kennard finished with a career high in assists while matching his career high in steals. This was his fifth double-digit scoring performance and fourth in the last eight tilts. The rookie probably isn't going to be a reliable contributor outside of deeper leagues, but he is at least maintaining a decent role as an offensive punch off the bench.
