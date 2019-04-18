Pistons' Luke Kennard: Has team-high 19 points in start
Kennard produced 19 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 120-99 loss to Milwaukee.
Kennard replaced Bruce Brown in the starting lineup Wednesday, emerging as the teams leading scorer with 19 points including four triples. Kennard has had an interesting backend to the season, flashing his fantasy upside on many occasions. He has also struggled mightily at times and the inconsistent playing time has certainly been a source of frustration. Given his performance, it would seem likely Kennard starts again Saturday but the Pistons are going to need a lot more from their starters as a unit if they are to push the Bucks.
