Kennard was assigned to the G League's Grand Rapids Drive on Sunday, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

The rookie first-round pick has struggled to get off the bench during the Pistons' first 10 games of the season, appearing in just five of those contests. With Detroit off the schedule until Wednesday, Kennard will head to the G League on a temporary basis in order to pick up some more extended run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories