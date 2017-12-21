Kennard will move to a bench role for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Kennard has started the last two games for the Pistons, a stretch where he averaged 6.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 block across 16.5 minutes. However, with a matchup against the Mavericks, the Pistons will shift to a bigger lineup that features Anthony Tolliver, Tobias Harris and Andre Drummond in the frontcourt. That means Reggie Bullock will shift over to shooting guard, with Kennard coming off the bench. Kennard could see a few less minute with the demotion.