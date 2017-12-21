Pistons' Luke Kennard: Heading back to bench role Wednesday
Kennard will move to a bench role for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Kennard has started the last two games for the Pistons, a stretch where he averaged 6.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 block across 16.5 minutes. However, with a matchup against the Mavericks, the Pistons will shift to a bigger lineup that features Anthony Tolliver, Tobias Harris and Andre Drummond in the frontcourt. That means Reggie Bullock will shift over to shooting guard, with Kennard coming off the bench. Kennard could see a few less minute with the demotion.
More News
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Starting at shooting guard Friday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Hands out career-high six assists in Wednesday's win•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Scores 14 off bench Sunday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Headed to G League squad•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Inactive vs. Lakers•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Inactive vs. Warriors•
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.