Kennard is heading back to the bench for Saturday's game against the Spurs while Anthony Tolliver gets the starting nod, James Edwards of the Athletic reports.

With Stanley Johnson (hip) a late scratch, coach Stan Van Gundy has opted to switch up his starting five, sending Kennard to the bench. Over the past seven games, Kennard has posted 5.0 points and 2.1 rebounds across 17.0 minutes per game, though could see more run due to Johnson's absence.