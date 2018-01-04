Kennard tallied 13 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Heat.

After scoring a career-high 20 points in Saturday's 93-79 win over the Spurs, Kennard thrived again Wednesday while pressed into extra minutes with Stanley Johnson (hip) out. Johnson doesn't appear in any immediate risk of a long-term absence, but Kennard won't fall out of the rotation completely once the former is back in action. However, Kennard is likely to see his minutes drop back in the teens at that time, which would limit his opportunities to provide consistent scoring and 3-point production.