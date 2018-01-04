Pistons' Luke Kennard: Hits double figures in second straight game
Kennard tallied 13 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Heat.
After scoring a career-high 20 points in Saturday's 93-79 win over the Spurs, Kennard thrived again Wednesday while pressed into extra minutes with Stanley Johnson (hip) out. Johnson doesn't appear in any immediate risk of a long-term absence, but Kennard won't fall out of the rotation completely once the former is back in action. However, Kennard is likely to see his minutes drop back in the teens at that time, which would limit his opportunities to provide consistent scoring and 3-point production.
More News
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Heading back to bench Saturday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Starting Tuesday vs. Indiana•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Heading back to bench role Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Starting at shooting guard Friday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Hands out career-high six assists in Wednesday's win•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Scores 14 off bench Sunday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...