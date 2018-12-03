Pistons' Luke Kennard: In uniform Monday
Kennard (shoulder) will dress for Monday's game against the Thunder, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.
Kennard is expected to be available for the first time in more than a month, but the Pistons will likely be cautious with his workload, so he's best avoided in daily contests.
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.