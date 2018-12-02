Pistons' Luke Kennard: Inactive Saturday
Kennard (shoulder) is inactive Saturday against the Warriors, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Despite previous reports that Kennard would be active, that's ultimately not the case. His next chance to play arrives Monday against the Thunder.
