Pistons' Luke Kennard: Inactive vs. Warriors
Kennard is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Kennard did not play in Saturday's game against the Clippers after playing just two minutes against the Timberwolves the game before. With the Pistons boasting solid backcourt depth, Kennard could be a healthy inactive fairly often so long as everyone stays healthy.
