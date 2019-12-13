Pistons' Luke Kennard: Inefficient performance Thursday
Kennard finished with eight points (3-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt), four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 122-111 loss to the Mavericks.
Kennard struggled Thursday as the Pistons lost their 15th game of the season. He is sitting inside the top-90 for the season but has seen a dip in his production of late. Despite a number of sub-par performances, the playing time does appear to be his to lose. The Pistons are certainly not loaded with talent and so his role seems somewhat assured making him a must roster player in 12-team formats.
