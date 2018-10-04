Kennard will come off the bench for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Thunder, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Kennard put together a solid rookie season with the Pistons last year, posting averages of 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 three-pointers across 20.0 minutes. With a strong camp, Kennard was expected to be in the running for a starting job, though it will be Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson that will open the preseason as the top two guys on the wing. Considering it's still just the preseason, this isn't guaranteed to be the lineup that's used once the regular season arrives, so Kennard should still have a chance to battle for a top spot over the next few weeks.