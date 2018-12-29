Pistons' Luke Kennard: Leading scorer off bench
Kennard finished with 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and a steal over 21 minutes Friday against Indiana.
Kennard didn't sniff the court in Wednesday's contest, but he returned to the rotation and made the most of his opportunities by knocking down a pair of threes and hitting 62.5 percent of his shots from the field Friday. Despite a decent showing, his sporadic playing time just isn't enough to justify rostering him in most league formats.
More News
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...