Kennard finished with 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and a steal over 21 minutes Friday against Indiana.

Kennard didn't sniff the court in Wednesday's contest, but he returned to the rotation and made the most of his opportunities by knocking down a pair of threes and hitting 62.5 percent of his shots from the field Friday. Despite a decent showing, his sporadic playing time just isn't enough to justify rostering him in most league formats.