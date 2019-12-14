Pistons' Luke Kennard: Listed as questionable Saturday
Kennard is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Houston due to knee soreness, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Kennard appears to be struggling with a minor knee issue and may be forced to miss Saturday's game. If he's unable to go, look for Langston Galloway to get the start and for Bruce Brown to see increased run off the bench.
