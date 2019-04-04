Pistons' Luke Kennard: Makes impact upon return
Kennard accumulated 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes Wednesday against the Pacers.
Kennard logged more playing time than any other Detroit reserve following a one-game absence due to a foot injury. He barely scored above his season average (9.6 ppg) and offered up contributions on the boards as well as a facilitator. With four games remaining in the regular season, it'll be all hands on deck for the Pistons as they aim to claim the best seed possible heading into the postseason.
