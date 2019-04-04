Kennard accumulated 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes Wednesday against the Pacers.

Kennard logged more playing time than any other Detroit reserve following a one-game absence due to a foot injury. He barely scored above his season average (9.6 ppg) and offered up contributions on the boards as well as a facilitator. With four games remaining in the regular season, it'll be all hands on deck for the Pistons as they aim to claim the best seed possible heading into the postseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...