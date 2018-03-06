Kennard missed Tuesday's practice as the result of a minor stomach issue, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Kennard should be tentatively considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors. If he ends up being held out, other wing players could see a slight uptick in workload. That said, Kennard has two DNP-CD's over the past four games and has played a total of nine minutes over that stretch. So, the rotation likely wouldn't be too affected by his absence.