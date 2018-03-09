Pistons' Luke Kennard: Moving back to bench
Kennard will come off the bench Friday against Chicago, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.
In an effort to mix things up amid a difficult stretch, the Pistons went with Kennard at small forward Wednesday against Toronto, but the rookie didn't make a major impact in 31 minutes, finishing with nine points, six rebounds and three assists with a pair of made threes. Coach Stan Van Gundy will go back to James Ennis at small forward Friday.
