Pistons' Luke Kennard: Not a great night Saturday
Kennard compiled just six points, four rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Saturday's 104-90 loss to Milwaukee.
Kennard had arguably his worst performance of the season Saturday, producing very little during his 31 minutes. He came into the game with a questionable tag but was apparently healthy enough to take the floor. Perhaps he should have remained on the sidelines to get extra rest after a disappointing effort. The Pistons are not traveling well and now sit with a 5-and-12 record on the season. Kennard remains a solid option in standard leagues despite this dud and should be better when the Pistons face the Magic on Monday.
