Pistons' Luke Kennard: Not ready to play
Kennard (knee) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Kennard has been out since Dec. 21 with bilateral knee soreness and has yet to resume meaningful on-court activity. At this stage, Kennard looks like he's still in the week-to-week phase of his recovery.
