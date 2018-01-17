Kennard (thumb) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic reports.

Kennard is nursing a thumb issue on his shooting hand, but he'll play through the ailment and is expected to available in his usual role off the bench. The rookie out of Duke is averaging a shade under 21 minutes per game in the month of December, and he played 25 minutes in Monday's loss to the Hornets, finishing with five points, four rebounds and one assist.