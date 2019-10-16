Kennard (knee) will not play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Hornets, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Kennard played 23 minutes in Tuesday's exhibition against the 76ers and emerged with right knee soreness, so he'll sit for the second half of the back-to-back set. At this point, the issue doesn't seem like anything that will jeopardize his status for the start of the regular season next week, though it will be something to monitor.