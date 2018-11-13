Kennard (shoulder) underwent an evaluation this week and will go through at least two more weeks of rehab, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Kennard appears to be progressing well in his rehab from an AC joint sprain he suffered near the end of October, but he is still a ways away from being able to partake in basketball activities. Expect another update on the shooting guard's progress in another two weeks or so.

