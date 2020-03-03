Pistons' Luke Kennard: Out at least another week
Kennard (knee) will remain out for at least another week, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Kennard has been able to go through limited parts of practice of late, but he's still not overly close to making his return from chronic knee soreness. On Tuesday, coach Dwane Casey said the team has pushed Kennard's timetable back, and he won't be available to make his return for another week "at the earliest." Kennard hasn't played since Dec. 21.
