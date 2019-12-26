Pistons' Luke Kennard: Out at least two weeks
Kennard (knee) will be re-evaluated on Jan. 7, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
The guard already sat out two of the last three games with tendinitis in his knee, and the Pistons will now hold him out for the next two weeks in an effort to quell the issue. With Kennard out, expect Svi Mykhailiuk, Langston Galloway and Tony Snell to each be in position to benefit. For the season, Kennard is averaging a career-high 32.9 minutes per game.
