Pistons' Luke Kennard: Poopr production in spot start
Kennard finished with five points (1-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 112-102 loss to the Kings.
Kennard moved into the starting lineup, replacing Blake Griffin (rest) who was sitting this one out. Those who took a punt on Kennard were certainly far from ecstatic with his performance and despite the upside, he will shift back to a bench role Saturday, leaving him as more of a deep league option.
More News
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.