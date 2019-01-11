Kennard finished with five points (1-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 112-102 loss to the Kings.

Kennard moved into the starting lineup, replacing Blake Griffin (rest) who was sitting this one out. Those who took a punt on Kennard were certainly far from ecstatic with his performance and despite the upside, he will shift back to a bench role Saturday, leaving him as more of a deep league option.