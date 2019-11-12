Kennard scored 25 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 120-114 loss to the Timberwolves.

Even with Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose back in the lineup, it was the third-year guard who led Detroit's offense once again. Kennard will likely see his usage and production drop somewhat once Griffin and Rose are fully back up to speed, but he's still having an outstanding beginning to his first season in a starting role.