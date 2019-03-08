Pistons' Luke Kennard: Probable Friday
Kennard is probable for Friday's game against the Bulls due to right foot soreness, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Kennard has emerged from Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves with right foot soreness, but the situation is not expected to keep the shooting guard out of action. He's averaging 22.0 points across the past three games.
