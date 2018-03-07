Kennard (illness) is probable for Wednesday's contest against the Raptors, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Kennard missed Tuesday's practice as a result of a stomach issue but was able to go through Wednesday's morning shootaround. With Stanley Johnson (back) questionable, Kennard could see more time than usual if Johnson ends up sidelined. Over the past four games, Kennard has played just nine minutes -- a stretch which includes two DNP-CDs.