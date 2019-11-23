Kennard recorded nine points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), nine assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in Friday's 128-103 win over Atlanta.

The 23-year-old was off shooting-wise but made up for that by distributing the ball and achieving a career-best in assists (nine). The third-year veteran continues to blossom as the Pistons' starting shooting guard, nearly doubling his points-per-game average from last year (9.7 to 17).