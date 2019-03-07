Kennard recorded 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes Wednesday against Minnesota.

Kennard has now scored at least 17 points in five of his past six games. While the second-year guard continues to do little else besides score, he's been extremely efficient from the field recently. Across the past six games, the Duke product's averaging 18.3 points and is shooting 55.4 percent from the field during that span.