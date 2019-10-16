Kennard (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's preseason game against the Hornets, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Kennard is dealing with some right knee soreness after playing 23 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Philadelphia, tallying 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists. With Detroit's regular-season opener one week away, it wouldn't be surprising if the Pistons decided to play it safe and keep Kennard out for the second half of their back-to-back set.