Pistons' Luke Kennard: Questionable for Wednesday
Kennard (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's preseason game against the Hornets, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Kennard is dealing with some right knee soreness after playing 23 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Philadelphia, tallying 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists. With Detroit's regular-season opener one week away, it wouldn't be surprising if the Pistons decided to play it safe and keep Kennard out for the second half of their back-to-back set.
More News
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Scores team-high 19 points in loss•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Will come off bench Monday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Has team-high 19 points in start•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: To start Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Continues hot shooting•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Drops 27 points, drains four threes•
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...