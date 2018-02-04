Kennard (toe) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Kennard's sore left big toe prevented him from playing in Saturday's 111-107 win over the Heat, marking just his second absence since Nov. 4. If Kennard is unable to recover from the toe issue in time for Monday's game, Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy would likely deploy a wing rotation of Reggie Bullock, Stanley Johnson and Anthony Tolliver.