Pistons' Luke Kennard: Questionable Saturday vs. Portland
Kennard is dealing with a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Kennard played just 18 minutes Thursday against the Nuggets, so it seems likely the injury occurred at some point during that contest. The exact severity of it remains unclear, though the fact that he hasn't already been ruled out suggests it's only a minor ailment. Look for another update at some point closer to tip-off, though if Kennard does miss time, look for some combination of Reggie Bullock, James Ennis and Stanley Johnson to take on his minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Comes off bench to lead team in scoring with 17 points•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Contributes effectively off bench•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Moving back to bench•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Will play, start Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Probable Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Misses Tuesday's practice with illness•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...