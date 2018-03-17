Kennard is dealing with a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Kennard played just 18 minutes Thursday against the Nuggets, so it seems likely the injury occurred at some point during that contest. The exact severity of it remains unclear, though the fact that he hasn't already been ruled out suggests it's only a minor ailment. Look for another update at some point closer to tip-off, though if Kennard does miss time, look for some combination of Reggie Bullock, James Ennis and Stanley Johnson to take on his minutes.