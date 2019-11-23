Pistons' Luke Kennard: Questionable Saturday
Kennard is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks due to a hip injury, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Kennard presumably picked up the injury during Friday's win over the Hawks. If he ends up missing Saturday's game, Langston Galloway, Bruce Brown and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk are candidates to see expanded roles.
