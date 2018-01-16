Kennard is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to a left thumb injury, Jake Chapman of the Pistons Radio Network reports.

This is the first news of Kennard dealing with an injury, so it seems likely he suffered it during Monday's contest against the Hornets. He did not go through Tuesday's practice, so the injury is apparently giving him significant discomfort. More word on his status should arrive following Wednesday's morning shootaround.