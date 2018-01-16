Pistons' Luke Kennard: Questionable with thumb injury
Kennard is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to a left thumb injury, Jake Chapman of the Pistons Radio Network reports.
This is the first news of Kennard dealing with an injury, so it seems likely he suffered it during Monday's contest against the Hornets. He did not go through Tuesday's practice, so the injury is apparently giving him significant discomfort. More word on his status should arrive following Wednesday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Hits double figures in second straight game•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Heading back to bench Saturday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Starting Tuesday vs. Indiana•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Heading back to bench role Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Starting at shooting guard Friday•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Hands out career-high six assists in Wednesday's win•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.