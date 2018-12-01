Pistons' Luke Kennard: Recalled from G League
Kennard (shoulder) was recalled from the G League on Saturday, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Kennard spent some time with the Grand Rapids Drive on a rehab basis, and he scored 27 points to go with five rebounds and five assists in the Drive's last contest. He'll rejoin the Pistons ahead of Saturday's game against Golden State, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be available to play.
More News
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Could return to Pistons shortly•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Assigned to G League•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Goes through shooting drills•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Out another two weeks•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Will be re-evaluated in a week•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Will be re-evaluated in two weeks•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.