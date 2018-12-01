Kennard (shoulder) was recalled from the G League on Saturday, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Kennard spent some time with the Grand Rapids Drive on a rehab basis, and he scored 27 points to go with five rebounds and five assists in the Drive's last contest. He'll rejoin the Pistons ahead of Saturday's game against Golden State, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be available to play.

More News
Our Latest Stories