Pistons' Luke Kennard: Records team-high 20 points Monday
Kennard collected 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Monday's 108-98 loss to the Raptors.
Kennard will start down the stretch for the Pistons as Reggie Bullock (knee) will remain out for the year. He has averaged 19 points the past two games and looks locked in as the best point-producer for the Pistons to close the season.
More News
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Set to start final four contests•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Another impressive performance•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Excels off bench with 12 points•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Questionable Saturday vs. Portland•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Comes off bench to lead team in scoring with 17 points•
-
Pistons' Luke Kennard: Contributes effectively off bench•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....