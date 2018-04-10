Kennard collected 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Monday's 108-98 loss to the Raptors.

Kennard will start down the stretch for the Pistons as Reggie Bullock (knee) will remain out for the year. He has averaged 19 points the past two games and looks locked in as the best point-producer for the Pistons to close the season.