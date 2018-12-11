Pistons' Luke Kennard: Records team-high 28 points
Kennard tallied 28 points (11-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in Monday's 116-102 loss to the 76ers.
With the starting lineup being a shell of what it usually is, Kennard hit the ground running, making his case for more minutes with a team-high in points on five made threes. He brings offensive production to the Pistons when in, but nothing far besides that as he turns the ball over and doesn't play solid defense.
