Kennard (knees) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

Kennard's name cropped up in trade rumors leading up to last week's deadline, but he ultimately stayed put. Now that he's locked in with the Pistons for at least the rest of the season, Kennard can turn his focus solely to moving past the bilateral knee soreness and patellar tendinitis that has sidelined him since late December. Detroit has thus far provided limited updates on Kennard's recovery, so he'll need to ramp up his activity over the next several days if he hopes to be available Dec. 20 for the team's first game out of the All-Star break.