Play

Kennard (knee) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Pacers.

As expected, Kennard will be available for Friday's game after sitting out Wednesday's loss to the Bucks with a minor knee issue. Over his past 10 appearances, Kennard is averaging 14.1 points, 4.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 33.0 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories