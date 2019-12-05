Pistons' Luke Kennard: Removed from injury report
Kennard (knee) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Pacers.
As expected, Kennard will be available for Friday's game after sitting out Wednesday's loss to the Bucks with a minor knee issue. Over his past 10 appearances, Kennard is averaging 14.1 points, 4.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 33.0 minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.