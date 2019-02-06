Kennard played 12 minutes off the bench and contributed two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in Tuesday's 105-92 win over the Knicks.

Kennard saw his fewest minutes in more than a month, but the developments after Tuesday's game nonetheless have his fantasy stock on the rise. Detroit has since traded away two rotational wings in Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson, leaving plenty of playing time up for grabs for the likes of Kennard, Bruce Brown, Langston Galloway, Khyri Thomas and the newly acquired Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk. The Pistons could certainly add more options at shooting guard or small forward to the roster prior to Thursday's trade deadline, but for now, Kennard looks like a decent speculative pickup outside of shallow leagues.