Pistons' Luke Kennard: Role could grow following trades
Kennard played 12 minutes off the bench and contributed two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in Tuesday's 105-92 win over the Knicks.
Kennard saw his fewest minutes in more than a month, but the developments after Tuesday's game nonetheless have his fantasy stock on the rise. Detroit has since traded away two rotational wings in Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson, leaving plenty of playing time up for grabs for the likes of Kennard, Bruce Brown, Langston Galloway, Khyri Thomas and the newly acquired Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk. The Pistons could certainly add more options at shooting guard or small forward to the roster prior to Thursday's trade deadline, but for now, Kennard looks like a decent speculative pickup outside of shallow leagues.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...