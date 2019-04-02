Kennard (foot) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

After missing Monday's game and Tuesday's practice with a foot injury, Kennard, who hasn't officially been ruled out just yet, appears highly unlikely to return to action Wednesday against the Pacers. However, there's still a slim chance that Kennard's injury could take a turn for the better overnight.

