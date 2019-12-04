Pistons' Luke Kennard: Ruled out Wednesday
Kennard (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Bucks.
Kennard is dealing with bilateral knee tendinopathy and will miss at least one game as a result. Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk is starting in his place Wednesday and should benefit from increased run. Kennard's next chance to play will come Friday against the Pacers.
