Kennard finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two assists, one rebound, and one steal in 16 minutes during Friday's 123-110 loss to the Thunder.

Kennard had been listed as probable due to a foot injury and was held scoreless in limited action. Despite averaging 10.8 points per game in February and 11.4 points per game in March, the inconsistent sophomore has failed to reach double figures in scoring in four of the last five matchups.