Pistons' Luke Kennard: Scores 10 points in loss
Kennard totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds over 29 minutes in the Pistons' loss to the Heat on Wednesday.
Kennard didn't do much in Wednesday's loss, producing his third consecutive poor performance. Although he's played nearly 30 minutes per game off the bench, his production is erratic from night-to-night. Over his last three games, he's averaged 7.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Kennard can't be counted on for consistency.
