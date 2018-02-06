Kennard poured in 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four assists and two rebounds across 24 minutes in Monday's 111-91 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Kennard returned from a toe injury that caused him to miss one game, and played his usual dose of minutes, collecting 24 of them Monday night. He was efficient with his opportunities, but with Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson meshing well with the two talented big men, it would be surprising if Kennard cracks the starting lineup or receives more minutes than he did Monday night.