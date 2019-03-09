Kennard totaled 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 28 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Bulls on Friday.

Kennard has become a reliable scorer off the bench for the Pistons over the last month. He's been especially productive as of late, averaging 20.0 points per game in his last four contests.