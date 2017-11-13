Kennard scored 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding five rebounds, three assists and a block in 28 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 112-103 win over the Heat.

It was the best performance of his young career to date. Kennard has yet to establish himself as a regular part of the Pistons' rotation, but more nights like this should get the 12th overall pick in this year's draft on the court more often.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories