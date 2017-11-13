Kennard scored 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding five rebounds, three assists and a block in 28 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 112-103 win over the Heat.

It was the best performance of his young career to date. Kennard has yet to establish himself as a regular part of the Pistons' rotation, but more nights like this should get the 12th overall pick in this year's draft on the court more often.