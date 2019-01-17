Kennard finished with 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 120-115 win over the Magic.

Kennard saw a decent amount of playing time off the bench in a game that went to overtime, hitting 60 percent of his shots in the process. The shooting guard spot remains an open position on the Pistons, and Kennard has taken a step forward lately to warrant consideration for more minutes in the backcourt.