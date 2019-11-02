Pistons' Luke Kennard: Scores 15 points Friday
Kennard tallied 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 112-106 loss to the Pistons.
Kennard overcame a slow start to end Friday's loss with 15 points including three triples. He has been putting up solid number this season, whether starting or coming off the bench. Across the first six games of the season he is sitting inside the top-100, currently, the 81st ranked player. There is not a lot of upside here but based on his role and current production, he is worthy of rostering in all 12-team leagues.
