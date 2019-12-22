Kennard had 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 loss to the Bulls.

Kennard was back on the floor after missing the previous game due to an ongoing knee concern. This could be a situation to monitor moving forward with a real possibility he sits during back-to-back sets. The Pistons are 11-and-19 on the season and appear unlikely to be pushing for a playoff berth at this stage. He has been a top-100 player this season making him a standard league asset.