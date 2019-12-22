Pistons' Luke Kennard: Scores 16 points after absence
Kennard had 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 loss to the Bulls.
Kennard was back on the floor after missing the previous game due to an ongoing knee concern. This could be a situation to monitor moving forward with a real possibility he sits during back-to-back sets. The Pistons are 11-and-19 on the season and appear unlikely to be pushing for a playoff berth at this stage. He has been a top-100 player this season making him a standard league asset.
More News
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...